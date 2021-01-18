Sensex Drops 470 Points; Nifty Drifts Below 14,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday amid weak global cues as growing coronavirus infections around the world sparked worries about a slow recovery from the pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 470.40 points, or 0.96 percent, to 48,564.27, extending losses for the second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 152.40 points, or 1.06 percent, at 14,281.30, with financials and IT stocks pacing the declines.

JSW Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel and Tata Motors lost 4-6 percent, while UPL surged as much as 6.2 percent to extend recent gains on heavy volumes.

The agrochemicals company announced on December 29 that it had successfully redeemed $410 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds before their due date of October next year.

HDFC Bank, Titan Company and Reliance Industries rose 1-2 percent.

Adani Green Energy gained nearly 1 percent after French oil and energy group Total announced the acquisition of a 20 percent minority stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.