Sensex Drops 413 Points; Nifty Ends At 18,286

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Tuesday despite positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 413.24 points, or 0.66 percent, 61,932.47, with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and the continued impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling keeping investors nervous.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 112.35 points, or 0.61 percent, lower at 18,286.50.

Maruti Suzuki India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Coal India and BPCL rose 1-2 percent.

SBI gained 0.7 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings scheduled later this week. Bharti Airtel dropped 1.4 percent ahead of its earnings results due later in the day.

Bank of Baroda advanced 1.8 percent after its Q4 profit zoomed 168 percent year-on-year.

Global cues were mixed as China data disappointed, and investors awaited the outcome of U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The dollar traded weak for a second consecutive session while oil prices slipped in European trade on demand worries, after rising sharply in the U.S. trading session overnight.

