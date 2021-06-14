Sensex Drops 390 Points; Nifty Dips Below 15,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Monday, tracking mixed global cues and ahead of key inflation data due later in the week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 390 points, or 0.7 percent, to 52,085 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 160 points, or 1 percent, at 15,639.

Adani Enterprises slumped more than 13 percent after it incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cement Industries.

Lupin lost 4 percent after it received a warning letter from FDA for its Somerset facility in the United States.

Info Edge India gave up 1.7 percent after it signed a pact to acquire Zwayam Digital Pvt Ltd.

Bharat Forge shares fell 2.6 percent. Promoter Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co. has sold 1 percent equity stake in the company via an open market transaction.

Coal India tumbled 3.8 percent. In a major policy shift, the state-run company has lifted the embargo on coal exports under its e-auction sales policy.

Shriram Transport Finance fell more than 3 percent after raising nearly Rs. 2,000 crore via a QIP issue.

Sun Pharma dropped 1.4 percent. The company said it has no immediate plans to enter into vaccine production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.