Sensex Drops 375 Points; Nifty Nears 18,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday amid a global sell-off as investors fretted about an earlier-than-expected tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 375 points, or 0.6 percent, to 60,380 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 100 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,012.

IT stocks were coming under selling pressure, with HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys all falling around 2 percent.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent after it purchased a 54 percent stake in Addverb Technologies, a Noida-based robotics company, for $132 million.

Vodafone Idea tumbled 3.3 percent after data showed it continued to lose subscribers in November.

Bajaj Finance jumped nearly 3 percent after reporting an 85 percent jump in quarterly profit, beating Street estimates.

Tata Motors was down 0.7 percent on the price hike buzz.

ICICI Securities lost 3.5 percent despite reporting a 42 percent rise in Q3 profit. Trident slumped 5 percent after its quarterly profit jumped 88 percent.

