Sensex Drops 287 Points; Nifty Nears 17,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session on a sluggish note amid mixed global cues and ahead of a market holiday on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations.

Global sentiment remained fragile as concerns over China's growth prospects amid a new political order in the country offset hopes of a Fed pivot.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 287.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to 59,543.96 - snapping a seven-day winning streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled down 74.40 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,656.35.

Bajaj FinServ, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Britannia Industries all fell around 3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki India and Tech Mahindra rallied 2-3 percent.

