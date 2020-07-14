Sensex Drops 260 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 10,717

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday as investors reacted to retail inflation data, renewed U.S.-China tensions and the rising trend in Covid-19 cases both at home and abroad.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 260 points, or 0.71 percent, to 36,434, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 86 points, or 0.8 percent, at 10,717.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.6 percent after it reduced the selling price of its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drug Favipiravir.

Vodafone Idea declined 1.5 percent. The company has moved the telecom tribunal, challenging the sector regulator's July 11 order blocking its RedX premium tariff plan.

Wipro rose over 1 percent while MindTree edged down slightly ahead of their earnings results.

TCS edged up 0.4 percent. The company said it will selectively open lateral hiring and will go ahead with fresher hiring in geographies such as the U.S.

Larsen & Toubro shed 0.6 percent after announcing three new board-level appointments in key business verticals.

HDFC lost 2.7 percent on fund raising reports.

HDFC Bank fell nearly 2 percent. The private sector lender said that the issue of an alleged conflict of interest in its vehicle finance vertical will have no bearing on its loan book.

