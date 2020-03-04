Sensex Drops 214 Points On Virus Worries; Nifty Nears 11250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares resumed their downward spiral on Wednesday, with a weakening rupee on the back of FII selling spree and concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases in India keeping investors on the edge.

28 coronavirus cases were confirmed in India, though no deaths have been confirmed yet.

The novel coronavirus which was first identified in December last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now spread to 76 countries killing over 3,000 and leaving hundreds of thousands in quarantine.

Both Sensex and the Nifty fell about 2 percent in intraday trade before ending off their day's lows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex breached the 38,000 level before ending the session down 214.22 points, or 0.55 percent, at 38,409.48.

The broader NSE Nifty index dipped below 11,100 before ending the session down 49.10 points, or 0.43 percent, at 11,254.20.

Tata Motors, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors and Yes Bank tumbled 3-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while GAIL, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla gained 2-5 percent.

