Sensex Drops 190 Points Before Budget; Nifty Ends At 11962

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a volatile session lower on Friday to extend losses for the second day running. Caution prevailed as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the keenly awaited budget announcement on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the Parliament after a joint address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Economic Survey said that growth has bottomed out and 5 percent GDP growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now. The Survey pegged India's economic growth at 6-6.5 percent in the next financial year starting April 1.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 190.33 points, or 0.47 percent, at 40,723.49, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 73.70 points, or 0.61 percent, to 11,962.10.

Among the prominent decliners, IOC, UPL, Power Grid Corp, ONGC and Tata Motors fell 3-5 percent.

Banks were in focus, with Kotak Mahindra Bank shares climbing 3.7 percent after the private sector lender withdrew a court case against the RBI in a dispute over the bank's promoter shareholding.

SBI rallied 2.4 percent after the state-run bank posted 41.17 percent year-on-year growth rise in standalone profit for the third quarter ended December, driven by strong growth in net interest income and fee income.

Cues from Asia and Europe were mixed after the United States issued a Level 4 warning, its highest, urging Americans to avoid travel to China as a wave of panic and infections increase.

