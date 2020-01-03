Sensex Drops 162 Points; Nifty Ends Below 12250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Friday and the rupee was down 34 paise to the U.S. dollar in the afternoon as rising tensions in the Middle East dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, architect of the country's spreading military influence in the Middle East, was killed in the air strike at Baghdad airport, prompting a vow of harsh revenge from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Oil prices jumped nearly 4 percent today on fears of a supply disruption following the U.S. killing of a leading Iranian commander.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended down 162.03 points, or 0.39 percent, at 41,464.61, after having hit as low as 41,348.68 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index fell 55.55 points, or 0.45 percent, to 12,226.65, after having briefly breached the technically crucial level of 12, 200 to touch an intra-day low of 12,191.

Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 2-6 percent while weakness in the rupee spurred some buying in pharma and IT sectors.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and TCS climbed 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.