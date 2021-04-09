Sensex Drops 155 Points; Nifty Ends At 14,835

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, with banks and financials leading losses amid mixed global cues and renewed concerns over climbing Covid-19 cases in the country. India reported another record number of new Covid-19 infections today with daily deaths hitting their highest in more than five months and states complaining of a persistent vaccine shortage.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended down 154.89 points, or 0.31 percent, at 49,591.32, snapping a three-day winning streak. The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 14,834.85, down 38.95 points, or 0.26 percent, from its previous close.

NTPC, UltraTech, Tata Steel, UPL and Bajaj Finance fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while pharma stocks Cipla and Sun Pharma jumped 5.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively due to the growing demand for medicines amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Tata Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever rose more than 2 percent each.

Srei Infrastructure Finance jumped 20 percent. Its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has received expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion from private equity funds.

Zensar Technologies rose 1.6 percent to extend gains for the third straight session after announcing a strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic.

