Sensex Drops 155 Points; Nifty Dips Below 11,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Monday to erase some of last week's gains as investors awaited a slew of macro data as well as the outcome of an upcoming RBI policy meeting for directional cues.

Tepid global cues also weighed on sentiment after media reports suggested that the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

However, the White House said that nothing has been decided yet on curbing some U.S. investments in China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 155.24 points, or 0.40 percent, to 38,667.33 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session down 35.15 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,477.25.

Yes Bank shares slumped more than 14 percent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ICICI Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank fell 3-6 percent while Bharti Airtel jumped almost 7 percent after saying it expects to cross the 35 percent revenue market share mark in three quarters.

ITC, Infosys, UPL and HCL Technologies climbed 2-4 percent. The rupee fell from a two-month high as investors awaited the government to release its borrowing calendar for October to March.

