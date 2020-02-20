Sensex Drops 153 Points; Nifty Falls Below 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as continued rise in crude oil prices as well as the spread of coronavirus outside China prompted traders to book some profits after a sharp rally the day before.

According to the National Health Commission, China had 394 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, sharply down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 23.

However, the spread of coronavirus to other parts of the world such as South Korea and Japan rekindled worries about a global contagion.

There were over 70 confirmed cases in Japan as of Wednesday, the third highest number after China, while South Korea reported 31 new cases of the new coronavirus today, bringing the total number of infections here to 82.

Markets had a muted reaction to news of interest-rate cut in China. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex moved in a range-bound manner for the most part of the session before ending the session down 152.88 points, or 0.37 percent, at 41,170.12.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 45.05 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,080.85, weighed down by selling in the final hour of trade.

Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Cipla fell around 2 percent, while SBI, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and IndusInd Bank rose 2-3 percent.

