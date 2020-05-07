Sensex Drops 145 Points; Nifty At 9,235

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday, with rising U.S.-China tensions and mixed Chinese data weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 145 points, or 0.46 percent, to 31,540 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 35 points, or 0.38 percent, at 9,235.65.

Yes Bank soared 10 percent even as its Q4 net loss widened from last year om account of higher provisions.

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.4 percent. The country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer said it would start manufacturing operations in its Manesar based plant from May 12.

Hindustan Unilever tumbled 3.2 percent after U.K.-based GSK said it would offload shares worth Rs 26,000 crore in the FMGC major.

HCL Technologies rallied 2.6 percent after declaring its quarterly results.

RBL Bank rose over 1 percent ahead of is March quarter earnings release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.