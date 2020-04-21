Sensex Down Over 800 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Tuesday as a historic plunge in oil prices on concerns about the supply and demand dynamics kept safe-haven assets well supported.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 827 points, or 2.61 percent, to 30,821 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 2.5 percent to trade below 9,000.

Kotak Mahindra Bank fell around 3 percent after lowering interest rates on savings deposits for the second time this month.

GAIL lost 4 percent and ONGC slumped 5.6 percent after oil prices collapsed overnight to below zero for the first time owing to crippled demand and a storage glut.

Infosys dropped 2.2 percent as it refrained from projecting revenue growth guidance for FY21.

