Sensex Down Over 700 Points; Nifty Nears 17,700

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply in early trade on Thursday amid concerns over rising Covid-19 cases across the world and signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than expected and also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex slumped 731 points, or 1.2 percent, to 59,490, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 212 points, or 1.2 percent, at 17,713.

IT stocks continued to bleed, with Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies falling over 2 percent each.

HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and HDFC lost 2-3 percent.

Future Retail jumped 5.5 percent after a two-judge panel of the Delhi High Court ordered a halt on Amazon.com Inc.'s arbitration case against the company in Singapore.

Bharti Airtel rose half a percent after it announced a joint venture with Hughes to offer satellite broadband in India.

