Sensex Down Over 600 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, with weak global cues and concerns about a lockdown extension beyond April 14 keeping underlying sentiment cautious.

Investors also eye consumer inflation for the month of March due out later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 600 points, or 1.94 percent, to 30,554 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 135 points, or 1.49 percent, at 8,976.

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Zee Entertainment Enterprises slumped 4-10 percent, while Infosys, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Bharti Airtel rose 1-3 percent.

HDFC fell 2.4 percent after China's central bank increased its stake in the company to percent from 0.8 percent.

BPCL, HPCL and IOC dropped 1-2 percent as oil prices surged after a landmark agreement by OPEC and its allies to slash output by a record amount.

