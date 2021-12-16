Sensex Down Over 500 Points; Nifty Dips Below 17,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply lower on Friday amid weak global cues as investors fretted over Omicron, more aggressive monetary tightening by central banks and geopolitical tensions following the U.S. sanctions on China over human rights issues. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 516 points, or 0.9 percent, to 57,384 amid a broad-based sell-off. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 179 points, or over 1 percent, at 17,070.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan Company and Tata Motors lost 2-4 percent, while IT stocks such as TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys were up 1-2 percent on the back of a weaker rupee. SBI dropped 1.6 percent after hiking its base rate.

Yes Bank lost 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 10 percent amid reports that its promoter Sameer Gehlaut would resign from its board by the March end.

Union Bank of India declined 1.5 percent after LIC acquired a 2 percent stake in the public sector lender via open market transactions.

TVS Motor Company gave up 2.3 percent. The company has announced the launch of Marvel Spider-Man and Thor-inspired NTorq 125 scooter under the SuperSquad edition.

