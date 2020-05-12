Sensex Down Over 400 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday amid indications that the Centre may extend the nationwide lockdown beyond May 17, albeit with eased restrictions for businesses. Weak global cues also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 411 points, or 1.30 percent, to 31,149 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 115 points, or 1.25 percent, at 9,123.

Godrej Properties edged down slightly after reporting a fall in quarterly profit.

Bajaj Auto shed 0.8 percent after reopening dealerships and service centers across India.

Tata Power Company rallied 2.2 percent on bagging a Rs 1,200 crore contract from the Defense Ministry.

BPCL, HPCL and IOC were rising despite a warning from Fitch Ratings that standalone credit profiles of India's oil marketing companies are at greater risk of downward revision due to the coronavirus-induced drop in demand and refining margins.

Reliance Industries was declining 0.7 percent on a Mint report that New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic may invest around Rs. 10,000 crore for a 2 percent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation advanced 1.5 percent. Low-cost airline IndiGo is in the process of putting together a bid for bankrupt airline Virgin Australia, Australian publication Financial Review reported.

Piramal Enterprises slumped 8.5 percent after it reported a net loss of Rs. 1,702.59 crore for the March quarter.

IndusInd Bank rose half a percent. The Economic Times reported that Japan's Nippon Life has begun discussions to explore a strategic investment in the private lender.

