Sensex Down Over 3000 Points; Nifty Hits Lower Circuit Limit

(RTTNews) - Indian shares crashed in early trade on Friday, following extremely weak cues from other global markets amid rising worries over the spread of coronavirus across the world.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled over 3,000 points to 29,687, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell more than 10 percent, bringing trading to a halt for 45 minutes.

Among the prominent decliners, Tech Mahindra, GAIL, HCL Technologies, BPCL and Kotak Bank nosedived 15-10 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance slumped 10 percent after reports that Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's family borrowed Rs. 375 crore from the company in 2017 to finance the purchase of a marquee property in Delhi's prestigious Amrita Shergill Marg.

SBI plunged 13 percent after its board approved 7,250 crore investment in the struggling private sector lender for a stake of up to 49 percent. Yes Bank shares fell over 9 percent.

Spicejet plummeted 10 percent after launching a limited sale offer on domestic and international flight tickets.

