Sensex Down Over 300 Points; Nifty Dips Below 17,950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday amid subdued global cues as a surge in oil and Chinese factory gate prices added to worries surrounding inflation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 345 points, or 0.6 percent, to 60,088 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 94 points, or half a percent, at 17,949.

BHEL slumped 5.6 percent after reporting a quarterly loss.

Bank of Baroda, Berger Paints and CRISIL were moving lower ahead of their earnings results due today.

HDFC fell 1.4 percent after saying it would raise Rs 3,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

InterGlobe Aviation rose over 1 percent and SpiceJet advanced 1.5 percent after domestic air passenger traffic showed a marginal sequential increase in the week ended 6 November.

MRF edged down slightly on reporting a 54 percent fall in second-quarter net profit. Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 2.5 percent. The company plans to launch 13 new SUVs by 2027, out of which eight are slated to go electric.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.