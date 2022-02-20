Sensex Down Over 300 Points; Nifty Dips Below 17,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers lower on Monday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 343 points, or 0.6 percent, at 57,489, after having hit as low as 57,167 earlier in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 128 points, or 0.7 percent, at 17,147.

Among the prominent decliners, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, HDFC and Titan Company all fell around 2 percent.

Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India gave up around 1 percent each on reports that carmakers are ramping up production.

Sterlite Technologies lost 2.2 percent. The company said it is eying 20 growth in business across key markets of the U.S., Europe and India in FY23.

Puravankara plunged more than 8 percent despite issuing a positive trading update for the December quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation tumbled 3.5 percent as co-founder Rakesh Gangwal stepped down from the airline's board.

Phoenix Mills declined 2 percent on news it would acquire balance 50 percent stake in its associate company - Classic Mall Development Company.

Federal Bank advanced 1.5 percent after its arm Fedbank Financial Services filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering.

Hinduja Global Solutions added 1.6 percent on winning a prestigious contract worth Rs 2,100 crore from the UK Health Security Agency.

