Sensex Down Over 2000 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday and the rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 74.06 per dollar despite the U.S. central bank delivering another unscheduled rate cut.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 2,043 points, or nearly 6 percent, to 32,059 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 558 points, or 5.6 percent, at 9,397.

Among the prominent decliners, Titan, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank plunged 8-10 percent.

ONGC lost 7 percent as oil prices neared $30 a barrel.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp shares fell 5 percent. Media reports suggest that creditors to the bankrupt mortgage lender are examining the possibility of adjusting the fixed deposits of its customers against loans outstanding.

Yes Bank soared 30 percent. The crisis-hit private sector lender has reported a record loss of Rs. 18,564 crore in the December quarter on the back of a sharp jump in bad loans and higher provisioning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.