Sensex Down Over 200 Points; Nifty Dips Below 17,950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Thursday amid mixed global cues as a worrisome report on U.S. inflation brought forward expectations on interest-rate hikes.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 213 points, or 0.4 percent, to 60,140 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 73 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,944.

Shree Cement, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and ONGC dropped 1-2 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Titan Company were up 1-2 percent.

Bank of Baroda climbed 1.1 percent after reporting a 24 percent rise in Q2 profit. Yes Bank rallied 3.5 percent. Ratings agency Moody's has upgraded the private sector bank's rating and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Zomato soared 3.8 percent post its Q2 results.

Nykaa slumped 5.2 percent after a stellar debut on bourses the previous day.

