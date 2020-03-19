Sensex Down Over 1700 Points; Nifty Falls Below 8000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled again on Thursday to plunge deep into the red and the rupee opened at a record low of 74.95 against the U.S. dollar as the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak threatened global economic activity.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,725 points, or 5.97 percent, to 27,144 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 490 points, or 5.8 percent, at 7,978.

ONGC plunged 11 percent as crude oil prices continued to collapse towards $20 a barrel.

IndusInd Bank slumped 12 percent despite news that the Hinduja Group is increasing its stake in the bank to 26 percent from the 15 percent now.

Karur Vysya Bank declined 2.5 percent after announcing its entry into the bullion business.

InterGlobe Aviation lost 4.7 percent and SpiceJet gave up 10 percent on fears that the Indian aviation industry could lose up to $600 million in the first three months of the year.

Yes Bank plummeted 14 percent as the RBI withdrew its moratorium imposed on the bank on 5 March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.