Sensex Down Over 1600 Points; Nifty Slips Below 10000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened deep in the red on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary travel ban from Europe in order to fight the spread of the virus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,673 points, or 4.69 percent, to 34,023 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 501 points, or 4.79 percent, at 9,957.

Among the prominent decliners, ONGC, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank and Tata Motors slumped 8-10 percent.

Adani Enterprises slumped nearly 10 percent despite winning a NHAI project worth Rs. 1,546 crore.

Vodafone Idea held steady on reports that it is laying off employees to cut costs.

Bharti Airtel tumbled 3.6 percent. Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the firm has paid its full adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 13,000 crore in accordance with the company's self-assessment.

SBI plunged more than 7 percent after cutting interest rates on savings bank accounts.

Biocon shares declined 4 percent. The biopharmaceutical firm and its partner Mylan have won a litigation in a U.S. court which invalidates a Sanofi patent on a device to deliver insulin glargine.

RBL Bank plummeted 9 percent, a day after the lender said it is financially strong, well capitalized, profitable and a growing entity with a strong governance setup.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares were down 5.6 percent. The company has signed a pact to buy 13 percent more stake in MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd.

