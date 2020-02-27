Sensex Down Over 1100 Points; Nifty Dips Below 11300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were deep in the red on Friday, mirroring steep losses across global markets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and derail economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 1,164 points, or 2.93 percent, to 38,581 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 348 points, or nearly 3 percent, at 11,285.

Metal and auto companies were among the worst hit, with Hindalco, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Tata Motors losing 6-8 percent.

IndusInd Bank dropped 1.4 percent as the private sector lender announced the appointment of Sumanth Kathpalia as the new CEO.

Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent and Vodafone Idea lost 4 percent despite reports that the telecom department is working on at least three options to defer the Rs 1.47 lakh crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of telecom companies.

FMCG majors Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India, which have been jointly ranked first in the industry for their approach to nutrition in the 'India Access to Nutrition Spotlight Index, were down around 2 percent.

