Sensex Down Over 1000 Points; Nifty Nears 10950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday after a rout in U.S. stocks overnight on worries about new coronavirus surge and a deepening crisis in India's banking sector.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1028 points, or 2.67 percent, to 37,442 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 315 points, or 2.79 percent, at 10,954.

Yes Bank shares slumped 30 percent after the RBI superseded the Board of Directors of the bank for a period of 30 days. IndusInd Bank lost 10 percent, RBL Bank plunged 18 percent and SBI declined 6 percent.

Punjab National Bank gave up 5 percent and United Bank of India plummeted 17 percent while Oriental Bank of Commerce rallied 3 percent after the banks announced their share-swap ratios for merger.

Jindal Stainless fell over 1 percent after it has successfully exited from corporate debt restructuring.

Reliance Industries shares fell over 2 percent. Reliance Retail Ventures acquired a 100 percent stake in Shri Kannan Departmental Store Private Ltd.

