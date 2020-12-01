Sensex Down 66 Points; Nifty Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened Wednesday's session on a cautious note, tracking muted cues from Asian peers.

Automakers were moving higher after reporting better-than-expected sales figures for November. IT and banking stocks led losses.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 44,589 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally lower at 13,106.

Tata Motors surged as much as 4 percent, while Asian Paints and UPL rose over 2 percent. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Tech Mahindra fell between 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent.

Oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC climbed 2-4 percent as they hiked the prices of petrol and diesel after a pause of 2 days.

Yes Bank advanced 1.6 percent. The private sector lender said the loan repayments performance by its retail and small business borrowers has been better than expected.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.8 percent after announcing the start of adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

Vodafone Idea rose about 1 percent after announcing tariff hikes in limited circles.

TVS Motor Company added 1.3 percent after it acquired Bengaluru-based Intellicar Telematics Pvt. Ltd. for Rs.15 crore.

