Sensex Down 48 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Drifts Below 11900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Monday, with uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade talks and fresh protests in Hong Kong keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 48 points, or 0.12 percent, to 40,275 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 15 points, or 0.12 percent, at 11,893.

Indiabulls Real Estate jumped more than 4 percent after it reported nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Shree Renuka Sugars soared 12 percent after its board approved merger of Gokak Sugars with itself.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals edged down slightly on news it is recalling close to 2.17 lakh cartons of Estradiol Vaginal inserts in the American market due to faulty delivery system.

Bank of Baroda rallied 5 percent on reporting nearly five-fold year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September.

Greenply Industries edged up half a percent after it reported a 51 percent increase in Q2 consolidated net profit.

Ashok Leyland tumbled 3 percent on reporting a 93 percent dip in Q2 standalone net profit.

Adani Ports and Hindalco Industries were moving lower ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

