Sensex Down 380 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Dips Below 13,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened notably lower on Thursday, tracking weak global markets as investors fretted over climbing coronavirus cases and stretched valuations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 380 points, or 0.8 percent, to 47,029 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 111 points, or 0.8 percent, at 13,856.

Welspun India was little changed after its Q3 profit rose over two-fold.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited fell nearly 2 percent after it announced a strategic partnership with designer brand Sabyasachi.

HUL declined 1.7 percent on reporting a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Emami advanced 1.2 percent as it reported 36.6 percent jump in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ending December.

Hero MotoCorp gained half a percent on news it would commence its operations in Mexico soon.

Nalco tumbled 2.5 percent on share buyback news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance edged up marginally after posting flat profit for the December quarter.

JK Paper lost 4 percent on posting 51 percent drop in Q3 profit.

Adani Ports shed 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gave up 2 percent after it announced termination of Avigan trial study being conducted in Kuwait.

