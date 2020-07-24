Sensex Down 237 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 11,144

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, mirroring weak global cues as investors reacted to rising coronavirus cases, disappointing U.S. jobless claims figures and ongoing debate in the U.S. Congress over the next stimulus bill.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 237 points, or 0.62 percent, to 37,902 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 71 points, or 0.64 percent, at 11,144.

AU Small Finance Bank jumped 5 percent after it reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Wipro gained about 1 percent after it agreed to acquire 4C, a Salesforce multi-cloud partner firm, for $78 million (68 million euro).

Cipla added 0.7 percent. The pharmaceutical firm is set to launch off-patent anti-viral drug Favipiravir, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in a cost-effective process.

ABB India lost 3.2 percent after it reported an around 76 percent decline in net profit for the June quarter.

LIC Housing Finance rose 0.7 percent on cutting home loan rates.

ITC and Asian Paints were moving lower ahead of their quarterly results.

Reliance Industries climbed 2 percent to hit a fresh record high amid reports that Amazon.com Inc is in talks to buy a 9.9 percent stake in its retail arm.

Mphasis rallied 3.4 percent on reporting a 3.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

Lupin rose 0.6 percent. The company has received tentative nod from the U.S. health regulator to market generic Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.