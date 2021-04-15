Sensex Down 200 Points; Nifty Nears 14,450
(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged lower in early trade on Thursday as Maharashtra announced lockdown-like stricter restrictions amid a continued spike in COVID cases. Mixed global cues also dented sentiment.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 200 points, or 0.4 percent, to 48,343 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,457.
Bandhan Bank edged up half a percent, a day after reporting a healthy growth in business for the March quarter of FY21.
Infosys tumbled 3.8 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates.
Peers HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra fell around 1 percent, while TCS rose over 1 percent and Wipro advanced 1.5 percent.
HDFC Bank gained about 1 percent. The private sector lender plans to raise Rs. 50,000 crore via private placement of bonds.
Bharti Airtel edged up half a percent after rejigging its corporate structure.
Tata Motors was little changed after reporting a 43 percent jump in group's global wholesales for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.
ONGC rallied 2.4 percent as oil prices held near one-month highs.
