Sensex Down 190 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Dips Below 10,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday as investors tracked developments in the Gulf region amid fears any further escalation would have an adverse impact on markets and economy.

Traders also eagerly await the GST Council meeting on Friday amid expectations the government will take key decisions such as rationalizing GST rates to boost growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 190 points, or 0.52 percent, to 36,373 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 56 points, or 0.52 percent, at 10,784.

Vodafone Idea shares soared 11 percent. The telecom major retained the position as India's largest mobile operator in July, the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed.

Bharti Airtel gained 0.6 percent as Citi maintained a buy call on the stock.

PSU banks such as SBI, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda were down around 1 percent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the heads of PSU banks later today to discuss merger-related issues.

Praj Industries fell over 1 percent after an update regarding closure of its subsidiary.

