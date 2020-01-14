Sensex Down 160 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 12300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Wednesday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement.

There were also reports that the U.S. government is seeking to expand its powers to block shipments of foreign-made goods to China's Huawei.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 160 points, or 0.38 percent, to 41,793 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 58 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,304.

Reliance Industries edge down slightly on reports that its arm Reliance Jio has placed Rs 4,700-crore bids for mobile tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel.

IT firm Mindtree rallied 3.4 percent as it reported a 3 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2019 quarter.

Yes Bank tumbled 4 percent to extend recent losses. The bank has convened an extraordinary general meeting on February 7 to seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs. 10,000 crore via combination of equity and debt.

In another development, the bank has bought around 30 percent stake in a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power pursuant to invocation of pledged shares.

SBI declined 1.4 percent after announcing a cut in retail fixed deposits of FD rates.

Canara Bank dropped 2.4 percent after it called off the divestment process of its entire stake in CanFin Homes.

Titan Company shares advanced 1.4 percent. Data showed that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 16.2 lakh shares in the company during the October-December quarter.

