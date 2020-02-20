Sensex Down 150 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Dips Below 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Friday after MPC meeting minutes released by the RBI expressed concerns about economic activity, saying the economy has not bottomed out yet.

Weak global cues also weighed on markets as fears over the creeping spread of the coronavirus and disappointing South Korean export data sent investors scurrying to the shelter of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and bonds.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 150 points, or 0.37 percent, to 41,170, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 45 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,080.

Ambuja Cements gained modestly after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on higher revenue.

GMR Infrastructure rallied 2.6 percent. The GMR Group struck a deal to sell a large minority stake in its airports business to France's Groupe ADP.

Axis Bank rose 0.6 percent after it entered into an exclusive agreement with Max Financial Services and Max Life Insurance to explore a long-term strategic partnership with the life insurance arm. Shares of Max Financial Services surged 9 percent.

Dewan Housing Finance jumped 4.7 percent after the stressed mortgage lender reported a surprise standalone profit of Rs. 934 crore for the December quarter on the back of a one-time tax adjustment.

Bharti Airtel edged up slightly after Fitch Ratings took the company off 'watch negative' and affirmed the telecom operator's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. Vodafone Idea shares advanced nearly 5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.