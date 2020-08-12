Sensex Down 143 Points; Nifty At 11,278

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, with a negative trend in other Asian markets as well as weak industrial output data denting sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 143 points, or 0.37 percent, to 38,264, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 44 points, or 0.39 percent, at 11,278.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and Cipla fell 1-2 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and SBI rallied 1-4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors were little changed. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market fell 3.86 percent in July, industry data showed.

Central Bank of India jumped 2.8 percent after reporting a 21 percent rise in Q1 profit.

PVR gained 2.6 percent after its rights issued was oversubscribed 2.24 times. HDFC edged down slightly after raising Rs 3,693 crore by selling bonds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.