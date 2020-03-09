Sensex Down 1335 Points Amid Global Selloff; Nifty Below 10650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply lower on Monday and the rupee opened lower at 74 against the U.S. dollar, as a selloff in global markets on coronavirus concerns coupled with the Yes Bank crisis kept investors cautious.

Global investment firm Nomura said in a report released on Saturday that it expects weak growth and lagged effects of tight credit conditions to adversely impact asset quality of both shadow banks and the banking sector in the coming quarters.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,335 points, or 3.55 percent, to 36,241 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 362 points, or 3.29 percent, at 10,627.

Among the prominent decliners, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and ONGC slumped 5-10 percent.

Yes Bank shares jumped 12 percent. Media reports suggest that the RBI may lift the withdrawal cap on the bank deposits by 23 March, at least 11 days ahead of the 3 April deadline set by the central bank.

BPCL soared 4.6 percent after the government invited expressions of interest for the strategic sale of the company by May 2.

Rival HPCL surged 7.5 percent and IOC gained over 2 percent as oil prices crashed more than 30 percent after the disintegration of the OPEC+ alliance and amid an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

