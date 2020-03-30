Sensex Crashes 1,375 Points; Nifty Ends Below 8,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday after four sessions of gains and consolidation.

Weak global cues took toll on investor sentiment as increasing COVID-19 cases worldwide, especially in U.S. and Europe, raised concerns that the global recession could be longer and deeper than initially thought.

British officials warned that normal life may not return to the U.K. for up to six months.

The White House on Sunday sent out a dire warning, saying that a total of 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could eventually succumb to the virus in a worst-case scenario in two weeks coinciding with Easter weekend.

IMF chief announced Friday that the global economy has entered into a recession which would be worse than the one witnessed in 2009 following the global financial crisis.

Closer home, Fitch Solutions and India Ratings and Research have slashed their India GDP growth forecasts, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,375.27 points, or 4.61 percent, to 28,440.31, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended at 8,281.10, down 379.15 points, or 4.38 percent, from its previous close.

Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance plummeted 8-12 percent, while Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Cipla rallied 2-7 percent.

ONGC gave up 2.3 percent and heavyweight Reliance Industries declined 3.2 percent as oil prices hit 2002 lows.

