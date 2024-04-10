Sensex Closes Above 75K; Nifty Tops 22,750

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday ahead of the release of U.S. CPI data for March and the Fed's March meeting minutes later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session up 354.45 points, or 0.47 percent, at 75,038.15.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 111.05 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 22,753.80.

Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, BPCL and Coal India surged 2-4 percent while Shriram Finance, Divis Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla and HDFC Life fell 1-2 percent.

Global cues were mixed as investors awaited cues from U.S. inflation readings, the FOMC minutes and the ECB policy meeting.

Oil traded higher after two days of declines while gold dipped slightly but held near record highs, buoyed by concerns surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions, instability in the Middle East and support from momentum-following funds.

The Indian markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, 11 April 2024, on account of Eid al-Fitr.

