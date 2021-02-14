Sensex Climbs Above 52,000; Nifty At 15,280

(RTTNews) - Indian shares scaled fresh record highs on Monday on the back of positive global cues on optimism over growth and earnings recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 455 points, or 0.9 percent, to 52,001, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 117 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,280.

Banks led the surge, with Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank climbing 2-3 percent.

On the flip side, Tech Mahindra and ONGC lost around 1 percent.

Fuel retailers BPCL, HPCL and IOC were narrowly mixed after revising prices of LPG cylinders.

Indiabulls Housing Finance slumped 4 percent on fund raising reports.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation advanced 1.5 percent as it reported a 15 percent increase in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31.

Srei Infrastructure Finance plunged 5.4 percent after it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,810 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 2.5 percent despite reporting a 30 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

DHFL surged 4.7 percent despite the company posting consolidated net loss of Rs 13,095 crore in the third quarter ended December.

Vodafone Idea was down more than 1 percent after reporting a net loss of Rs. 4,532 crore for the December quarter, lower than the Rs. 6,439 crore a year ago.

