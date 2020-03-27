Sensex Climbs Above 31,000; Nifty Nears 9,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, extending gains for the fourth straight session on hopes that policymakers across the world will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference later today, with the central bank expected to cut interest rates and announce other liquidity measures.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,106 points, or 3.7 percent, to 31,053 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 344 points, or 4 percent, at 8,985.

Financials led the surge, with Bajaj FinServ, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank rising 7-15 percent.

Yes Bank soared 10 percent after its board approved a proposal to raise Rs. 5,000 crore.

NTPC rallied 2.6 percent as it announced the acquisition of hydropower firms THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd.

Tata Motors climbed 3.2 percent even as Moody's Investors Service placed its ratings on review for a possible downgrade.

