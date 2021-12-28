Sensex Climbs 477 Points; Nifty Tops 17,200

(RTTNews) - Firm global cues amid easing Omicron worries and after the release of strong holiday season sales in the United States helped Indian shares end notably higher on Tuesday.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 477.24 points, or 0.83 percent, to 57,897.48 amid across-the-board buying, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 147 points, or 0.86 percent, at 17,233.25. Small-cap and mid-cap indexes also finished with smart gains.

Among the top gainers, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma jumped 2-3 percent.

Debutant Supriya Lifescience shares surged over 42 percent on market debut on the NSE, as against the issue price of Rs 274 per share.

Telecom stocks were in high demand with the likes of MTNL, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Vodafone Idea climbing 10 percent, 5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively after the Department of Telecommunications announced that commercial 5G services will be rolled out in 13 Indian cities in India in 2022.

