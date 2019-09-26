Sensex Climbs 396 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,550 Amid F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday, with gains seen across sectors barring information technology companies as the rupee traded higher amid falling crude oil prices.

Positive global cues offered some support after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China "could happen sooner" than people think.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 565 points to hit intraday high of 39,158.07 before giving up some gains to end the session up 396.22 points, or 1.03 percent, at 38,989.74.

The broader NSE Nifty index gained 133.10 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 11,573.30 amid the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

Metal stocks surged, with Vedanta climbing as much as 6.9 percent on hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war.

ICICI Bank shares hit a 52-week high before ending 4 percent higher at Rs. 451.70 per share.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation rallied 3.1 percent to extend gains for the fifth straight session on reports the government was considering selling its stake to a global oil company.

HPCL surged 6.2 percent and IOC added 4.7 percent after oil prices dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday.

Yes Bank shares slumped 4.7 percent as the private sector lender awaited RBI approval for increasing the bank's authorized share capital.

