SenseTime shares to open up 1.6% in Hong Kong debut

SenseTime Group shares are set to open 1.6% higher from their initial public offering (IPO) price when they debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up raised $740 million in its IPO and priced its shares at HK$3.85 ($0.4937) each.

