SenseTime receives go ahead for Hong Kong IPO - sources

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China's artificial intelligence start up SenseTime Group has received approval to carry out its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reuters reported in August the company was planning to raise up to $2 billion in the deal, based on information from sources.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

A SenseTime spokesperson declined to comment to Reuters.

