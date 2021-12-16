SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO re-launch Monday; keeps fundraising target -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as soon as Monday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be identified as the information is not yet public.

A spokesperson for SenseTime, which withdrew its Hong Kong IPO on Monday after it was put on an investment blacklist by the administration of U.S. President Biden, declined to comment to Reuters.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.