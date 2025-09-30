SenseTime Group (SEHK:20) Price Target Increased by 12.02% to 2.63

The average one-year price target for SenseTime Group (SEHK:20) has been revised to HK$2.63 / share. This is an increase of 12.02% from the prior estimate of HK$2.34 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.87 to a high of HK$3.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.19% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in SenseTime Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 20 is 0.47%, an increase of 40.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 1,024,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 360,343K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360,845K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 20 by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 334,296K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,772K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 20 by 4.13% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 164,620K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158,269K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 20 by 15.01% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 54,665K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,879K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 20 by 0.78% over the last quarter.

CHAT - Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF holds 49,906K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,919K shares , representing an increase of 38.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 20 by 2.59% over the last quarter.

