SenseTime Group Reorganizes to Focus on AI Growth

December 03, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B (HK:0020) has released an update.

SenseTime Group Inc. has completed a strategic reorganization to adapt to the AI 2.0 era, focusing on generative AI as its core business. The new “1+X” structure aims to enhance profitability and growth by integrating AI applications and fostering innovation across various sectors such as smart auto and healthcare. This restructuring is designed to create a sustainable and agile organization with independent business units led by their own CEOs.

