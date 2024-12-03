SenseTime Group Reorganizes to Focus on AI Growth

SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B (HK:0020) has released an update.

SenseTime Group Inc. has completed a strategic reorganization to adapt to the AI 2.0 era, focusing on generative AI as its core business. The new “1+X” structure aims to enhance profitability and growth by integrating AI applications and fostering innovation across various sectors such as smart auto and healthcare. This restructuring is designed to create a sustainable and agile organization with independent business units led by their own CEOs.

