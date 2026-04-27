Senseonics's Eversense 365 Brings A Full Year Of Continuous Glucose Monitoring To Europe

(RTTNews) - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) has begun rolling out its next-generation Eversense 365 system in Europe, marking the arrival of the world's first and only continuous glucose monitor (CGM) designed to last a full year.

A small sensor placed under the skin now delivers 12 months of uninterrupted glucose readings- doubling the lifespan of the company's previous six-month Eversense E3 system. For people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who struggle with frequent sensor changes, adhesive issues, or device interruptions, this shift to a once-yearly implant aims to significantly reduce the burden of daily diabetes management.

A new chapter for long-term CGM

The first commercial launch has begun in Sweden, with Germany, Spain, and Italy set to follow in the coming weeks as part of a phased expansion. According to the company, Eversense 365 offers several improvements beyond longevity, including:

-Weekly calibration instead of daily, reducing routine maintenance.

-A removable smart transmitter, allowing users to take it off temporarily without wasting a sensor.

-High accuracy with fewer false alerts, especially during sleep.

-Gentle, silicone-based adhesives designed to minimize skin irritation.

Real-world evidence presented at the ATTD 2026 conference showed that patients using Eversense 365 experienced better glucose control, improved A1C levels, and more time in range over a full year of use. Strategic expansion for Senseonics

CEO Tim Goodnow said the European launch represents a major milestone as the company transitions to a fully integrated commercial organization. With more than 30 million potential patients across Europe, the rollout significantly expands the company's addressable market.

The system is already FDA-approved in the U.S., where it launched in late 2024. Earlier this year, Senseonics also announced integration of Eversense 365 with Sequel Med Tech's twiist automated insulin delivery system, further strengthening its position in the diabetes-tech ecosystem.

About the technology

Eversense 365 is the only implantable CGM available today. A tiny sensor sits under the skin and communicates with a smart transmitter worn on the surface, sending glucose readings to a mobile app every five minutes. The system is approved for adults 18 and older and is intended to replace routine fingerstick testing, except for weekly calibration or when symptoms don't match readings.

SENS has traded between $5.25 and $15.62 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (April 24, 2026) trading at $7.05, up 0.71%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $7.28, up 3.26%.

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