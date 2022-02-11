Senseonics Shares Plunge Despite FDA Approval Of Long-Lasting Eversense E3 CGM

(RTTNews) - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) shares are sliding more than 24 percent on Thursday morning trade in spite of the FDA approving its long-lasting Eversense E3 continuous glucose monitoring system or CGM for use of up to 6 months.

The company said Eversense E3, including proprietary sacrificial boronic acid technology to extend longevity to six months and will be available to patients in the U.S. through Ascensia Diabetes Care by the second quarter of 2022.

Separately, Senseonics said it expects fourth-quarter revenues of around $4.0 million and $13.7 million for the full year. Earlier revenue projection for full-year was in a range of $12.0 to $15.0 million.

Currently, shares are at $2.76, down 24.38 percent from the previous close of $3.65 on a volume of 44,143,621. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 1.6200 - 5.5600 on average volume of 10,122,658.

